Plant-based meats maker Impossible Foods raises $500 million in new funding

Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, Calif.-based maker of plant-based protein products, raised $500 million in Series F funding led by Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Why it matters: This massive round closed last week. Not only is that notable in our new abnormal, confirming what we heard last week about venture capital willingness to cut checks, but also should help Impossible handle short-term business disruptions.

Investors in the round included celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Peter Jackson, and existing shareholders like Horizons Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Temasek.

The bottom line: "Plant-based meat and lab-grown meat companies have been gaining traction with many consumers becoming more aware of the environmental impact of industrial husbandry. Rival Beyond Meat is trading at three times its initial public offering price in May and worth around $4.5 billion even after the recent market rout." — Jane Lanhee Lee, Reuters

