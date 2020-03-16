2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Plant-based meats maker Impossible Foods raises $500 million in new funding

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, California-based maker of plant-based protein products, raised $500 million in Series F funding led by Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Why it matters: This massive round closed last week. Not only is that notable in our new abnormal, confirming what we heard last week about venture capital willingness to cut checks, but it also should help Impossible handle short-term business disruptions.

  • Investors in the round included celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Peter Jackson, and existing shareholders like Horizons Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Temasek.

The bottom line: "Plant-based meat and lab grown meat companies have been gaining traction with many consumers becoming more aware of the environmental impact of industrial husbandry. Rival Beyond Meat is trading at three times its initial public offering price in May and worth around $4.5 billion even after the recent market rout," per Reuters' Jane Lanhee Lee.

Jacob Knutson

Agriculture giant Cargill to roll out plant-based meat products

A Cargill meat processing plant in Springdale, Arizona. Photo: Spencer Tirey/Getty Images

Agriculture giant Cargill will begin producing plant-based patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: Cargill, one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods alongside meat giant Tyson Foods, which is rolling out its own plant-based products, Axios' Rashaan Ayesh reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Jacob Knutson

The environmental impact of Fluffy and Rover

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The 163 million dogs and cats in the U.S. ate one-quarter of the 94.3 billion pounds of meat the country produced in 2015, or as much as 62 million Americans did, according to estimates by UCLA professor Gregory Okin.

Why it matters: Raising that meat generated greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 64 million tons of carbon dioxide, or as much as the yearly emissions of 12.3 million passenger vehicles. U.S. pet ownership has increased since 2015 when the pet census was taken and Okin made his calculations. As the number of pets has increased, so have emissions.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Sara Fischer

Scoop: The Recount raises $13 million in Series A round

The Recount co-founders John Heilemann (left) and John Battelle (right). Photo: The Recount.

Recount Media, a short-form political video startup created by veteran journalists John Battelle and John Heilemann, has raised $13 million its Series A funding round, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The round includes strategic media companies as partners, instead of just financial investors. "It's better to have big companies looking out for us and rooting for us than a bunch of purely financial investors around the table," Battelle tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business