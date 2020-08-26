1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. imports jump in August, especially from China

Total U.S. imports have risen in August after 10 straight months of declines, data from S&P Global shows, with U.S. imports by sea growing by 7% year over year in the first 15 days of the month.

Details: Imports from China surged 14.3% higher year over year in the first half of August after increasing by 4.3% in July, per Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Exports from the EU rose by 7.5% after falling 13.9% in July. Growth was not universal with shipments from Asia, excluding China, down by 4.6% due to a continued decline in imports from Japan.

Consumer confidence is wilting

Consumer confidence is moving backwards as more companies announce layoffs, jobs get harder to find and the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

Why it matters: It's the latest indicator showing the U.S. economy is weakening moving into the back half of the year.

Sports fans are returning to stadiums

After months of empty stadiums, the ancient practice of attending in-person sporting events is coming back — and in a hurry.

Driving the news: Sporting Kansas City became the second MLS team to play in front of fans on Tuesday, joining FC Dallas, which played its first home game in front of a reported 2,912 people two weeks ago.

The FDA plays defense on its coronavirus actions

The uproar over the FDA's authorization for the use of convalescent plasma in coronavirus patients is only partially about convalescent plasma. It's also about a vaccine that doesn't exist yet, and trust in the FDA's eventual stamp of approval.

The state of play: The FDA has been forced to defend itself on both fronts.

