U.S. imports jump in August, especially from China

Total U.S. imports have risen in August after 10 straight months of declines, data from S&P Global shows, with U.S. imports by sea growing by 7% year over year in the first 15 days of the month.

Details: Imports from China surged 14.3% higher year over year in the first half of August after increasing by 4.3% in July, per Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Exports from the EU rose by 7.5% after falling 13.9% in July. Growth was not universal with shipments from Asia, excluding China, down by 4.6% due to a continued decline in imports from Japan.