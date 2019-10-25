Stories

House impeachment probe issues 3 subpoenas to Trump officials

The ongoing House impeachment probe subpoenaed three Trump administration officials Friday — two from the Office of Management and Budget and one from the State Department.

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: Every time House Democrats hit a roadblock with Trump officials, they can flex their muscle by issuing another subpoena.

The state of play: The three House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry asked all three to testify earlier this month, but none appeared.

  • The officials in question are acting OMB Director Russell Vought, OMB head of national security Michael Duffey and State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.
  • Vought tweeted earlier this week that neither he nor Duffey would testify.

Between the lines: Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and constitutional law experts are worried about the precedent of Trump administration officials disobeying congressional subpoenas.

