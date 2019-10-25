House impeachment probe issues 3 subpoenas to Trump officials

The ongoing House impeachment probe subpoenaed three Trump administration officials Friday — two from the Office of Management and Budget and one from the State Department.
Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: Every time House Democrats hit a roadblock with Trump officials, they can flex their muscle by issuing another subpoena.
The state of play: The three House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry asked all three to testify earlier this month, but none appeared.
- The officials in question are acting OMB Director Russell Vought, OMB head of national security Michael Duffey and State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.
- Vought tweeted earlier this week that neither he nor Duffey would testify.
Between the lines: Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and constitutional law experts are worried about the precedent of Trump administration officials disobeying congressional subpoenas.
Go deeper: House subpoenas federal agency for Trump hotel records