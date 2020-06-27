48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus

Immigrant woman and children walk across a field during a media tour at the South Texas Family Residential Center in August 2019 in Dilley, TX. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday ordered Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to release migrant children held in three family detention centers across the U.S. by July 17, the New York Times reports.

Catch up quick: Some children in an ongoing court case had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per the Times. The ruling affects 124 children who have been held in ICE detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania for over 20 days, the Times reports, citing the order from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back Facebook boycott

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been privately advocating for the #stophateforprofit campaign, which includes a boycott of Facebook, according to multiple sources working closely with the couple.

Why it matters: The boycott against Facebook has grown from an industry scuttle to a cultural battle over the way the tech giant moderates content, particularly around hate speech.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 9,695,374 — Total deaths: 491,595 — Total recoveries — 4,889,689Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m ET: 2,453,044 — Total deaths: 124,891 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Analysis shows coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Latino communities Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist, and "A risk for you is not just isolated to you."
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
Jacob Knutson
Updated 5 hours ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

