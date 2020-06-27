Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus

A federal judge on Friday ordered Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to release migrant children held in three family detention centers across the U.S. by July 17, the New York Times reports.

Catch up quick: Some children in an ongoing court case had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per the Times. The ruling affects 124 children who have been held in ICE detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania for over 20 days, the Times reports, citing the order from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

