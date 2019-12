Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons on Tuesday for minor, non-violent marijuana offenses, as the state prepares to legalize the drug on Jan. 1, AP reports.

The big picture: Illinois on Wednesday will become the 11th state to allow people 21 or older to buy and consume marijuana. State officials estimate that 116,000 people who were convicted for possessing 30 grams or less of marijuana are eligible for pardons.