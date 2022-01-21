Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Igor Fruman arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Igor Fruman, a former associate and close ally of Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Friday to one year in prison for a case involving illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national, AP reports.
Driving the news: Fruman was also fined $10,000 in the campaign finance case.
The big picture: Fruman was charged with Lev Parnas, another foreign-born Trump donor, who also promoted unsubstantiated corruption accusations against the Bidens before the election.
- Prosecutors have not brought forward any charges in connection with the Ukrainian influence campaign, according to AP.
Details: Fruman, who was told to report to prison March 14, in September pleaded guilty to soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national.
- Fruman also admitted to soliciting campaign contributions from a foreign national as part of a bid to get recreational marijuana business licenses for a cannabis business, which ultimately failed.
- Prosecutors in New York sought between three and four years in prison for the Giuliani ally, while defense lawyers said he should not face face jail time because he has been otherwise law-abiding, per AP.
