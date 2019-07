Iflix, a Malaysia-based streaming video subscription service focused on Southeast Asia and the Middle East, raised over $50 million in what it refers to as pre-IPO funding.

Why it matters: Netflix needs to expand in emerging markets, as its recent subscriber numbers suggest saturation in its core geographies. Iflix, which claims to have nearly doubled active users to 17 million in the past 6 months, presents one of several homegrown hurdles.