Fitness company ICON valued at over $7 billion after new funding round

ICON, a Utah-based connected fitness company whose brands include NordicTrack, raised $200 million in growth equity funding at a valuation north of $7 billion. L Catterton led, and was joined by Pamplona Capital Management.

Why it matters: L Catterton previously backed rival Peloton, holding a 5.4% stake at the time of IPO (it since appears to have divested).

Between the lines: A source familiar with L Catterton's thinking says that the firm doesn't view the two companies as direct competitors because ICON has a broader product portfolio — particularly in terms of price points — although Peloton seems to disagree, having recently sued ICON for patent infringement.

The bottom line: "The owner of NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion brands, which also operates the on-demand streaming platform iFit, is profitable and posted revenue of more than $1 billion in the 12 months through September, the company said Monday. The latest round ... is a precursor to a potential initial public offering within the next year." — Gillian Tan, Bloomberg

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,536,634 — Total deaths: 1,044,949 — Total recoveries: 24,785,728Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,459,146 — Total deaths: 210,195 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with COVID-19, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — With Trump's return, risks rise in the West WingTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spread.
  5. Business: Exxon to slash up to 1,600 jobs in Europe — Companies behind Trump's COVID-19 drugs draw attention.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist"

Former first lady Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country.

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

