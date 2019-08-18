Icelandic activists host funeral for nation's first glacier to go extinct

About 100 people in Iceland trekked 2 hours up a volcano to formally bid farewell to the glacier once known as Okjokull, offering their condolences to the ice mass that disappeared about a decade ago, the AP reports.

The big picture: This was the nation's first glacier to formally go extinct, but Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson says it won't be the last. He predicts all of the nation's glaciers will be gone in 200 years as temperatures continue to rise as a result of manmade climate change, causing global sea-level rise. The glacier had been 6 square miles wide and was a source of clean drinking water.