Acting director of ICE resigns

ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C., in 2020. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Fahey, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has resigned after leading the agency for two weeks, though it is unclear what prompted his departure, an ICE spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Fahey's exit, first reported by Buzzfeed's Hamed Aleaziz, comes after the previous acting director, Tony Pham, abruptly left the post in December and amid a wider shakeup in the Department of Homeland Security.

Of note: Until another acting director is named, Tae Johnson, deputy director, will lead the agency, the spokesperson said.

The big picture: DHS and its agencies have struggled with permanent leadership throughout President Trump's term.

Go deeper: New DHS head tries end-around to shore up immigration rules

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Schumer urges FBI to add Capitol rioters to federal no-fly list

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged the FBI on Tuesday to bar all rioters identified in the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol from boarding commercial flights, the AP first reported and the agency confirmed in a statement.

Why it matters: Placing people on the FBI's federal no-fly list means the government believes they pose "a threat of committing terrorism," since the list is a subset of the agency's Terrorist Watchlist created after 9/11.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol assault only one reason Trump impeached

A television in the White House briefing room shows the near-final impeachment vote against President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump didn't earn his historic second impeachment just by inciting a riot on a single day. He laid its foundation event by event during the two months preceding it.

Why it matters: Uneasiness built to rage among some Republicans as the president challenged the election results, blocked important legislative accomplishments and cost the party its hold on the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevDavid Nather
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Romney's rising star (with Democrats)

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's Mitt Romney is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to how fellow Republicans view him. But the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee is crushing it with Democrats, the Axios-Ipsos poll found.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow