Looking back at Watson's 2011 "Jeopardy!" win

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Looking back at Watson's 2011 "Jeopardy!" win

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of IBM's Watson AI system crushing its human competition on "Jeopardy!"

Why it matters: Watson's victory marked one of the first times Americans could witness an AI system using natural language processing. But, 10 years later, the field still has far to go.

Background: The idea of sending a machine learning system to compete on "Jeopardy!" originated with David Ferrucci, an AI expert then at IBM.

  • Ferrucci's interest was in making machines that "actually understood language in a much deeper way," and the Watson program — with "Jeopardy!" as a goal — offered a chance to move closer to that goal, which led the company to eventually pick it as one of its "Grand Challenges."

How it worked: The main obstacle was that Watson would need to be able to parse the language of Jeopardy questions — meaning answers — to search for clues it could then match in its store of information.

  • Watson used hundreds of algorithms at every stage of the process to work out the nature of the question, before creating a weighted list of possible answers based on how likely they were to be correct.

What happened: On Feb. 16, 2011, the final episode aired featuring IBM's Watson going up against top champions Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

  • It wasn't even a contest — by the end of the third and concluding match, Watson was up nearly $50,000.
  • Jennings summed up the defeat with a tongue-in-cheek answer to the last Final Jeopardy: "I, for one, welcome our new computer overlords."

The catch: As impressive as Watson was, Ferrucci points out that "in the end, it was making linguistic predictions. There's no really deep interpretation."

  • Ferrucci, who left IBM in 2012, is now trying to build AIs that can better interact with human beings at his startup Elemental Cognition.
  • "Our focus is on not learning what's the next word or what's the next number?" he says. "It's learning the comprehension."

The bottom line: Should AI truly be able to do that, our new computer overlords will have truly arrived.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face during COVID-19 — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesCoronavirus infections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Why vaccine production is taking so long — Pentagon approves 20 more military vaccination teams.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supply.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast. Photo: congress.gov via Getty Images

In a surprise move, the Senate voted 55-45 Saturday morning to call at least one witness in the second impeachment trial of former President Trump before recessing until 12:30 p.m. ET.

The big picture: The Senate was expected to wrap up the trial and cast a final vote by the end of the day. But lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, announced Saturday morning that his team was seeking testimony from GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to talk about her knowledge of a conversation between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The Senate voted 55-45 on Saturday in favor of calling witnesses in former President Trump's second impeachment trial after three days of presentations from House Democrats and Trump's defense team. Five Republicans voted with Democrats to call witnesses.

The state of play: The vote opens up new possibilities for Democrats to strengthen their case, which alleges that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan 6. Witnesses were not called in Trump's first impeachment trial, but Republicans held the Senate majority at that time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!