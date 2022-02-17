Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
IBM will provide pro bono tech services and expertise to organizations serving communities vulnerable to climate change and other environmental hazards.
Driving the news: The tech giant's new IBM Sustainability Accelerator is live today with a public request for proposals from nonprofit and government organizations. The 2022 awards will focus on clean energy.
- The accelerator will offer aid like cloud and AI services and access to IBM's partner ecosystem. IBM will work with recipients on strategies for configuring the tech and services to meet their environmental goals.
- It plans to select five organizations each year and expects to provide $30 million worth of services in the 2021-2023 period (IBM began quietly piloting the program last year).
- Each recipient will receive technology, expertise and other services with an estimated market value of $2 million, IBM said.
The big picture: It's part of a growing constellation of Big Tech climate initiatives aimed at cutting their own emissions — IBM has a 2030 net-zero target — and aiding outside efforts.
- Examples include Microsoft's AI for Earth grants, Amazon's climate fund and Google's work with climate-focused startups.
How it works: IBM said for the energy-focused cohort, the goal will be facilitating access to renewables, efficiency, and other clean energy tech and promoting investment.
What they're saying: Jonathan Adashek, a senior IBM exec, said in an interview that one example of assistance could include analysis of clean energy pricing.
- "I think as you look at the most vulnerable populations, pricing is really key. It's not just about the accessibility, but it's also about the affordability," said Adashek, the senior VP for ESG, marketing and communications.
Catch up fast: IBM's quiet launch of the initiative on a pilot-scale last year selected three organizations working on sustainable agriculture.
- It gives a sense of how IBM sees its services enhancing on-the-ground sustainability.
- For instance, they're working with the anti-poverty group Heifer International to help farmer cooperatives in Malawi with weather and crop yield forecasts.
- The other two initial recipients are the Nature Conservancy India and the Plan21 Foundation for Sustainable Human Development. IBM said two more organizations will join the sustainable agriculture recipients.
Go deeper: How artificial intelligence could help fuel the electric vehicle revolution