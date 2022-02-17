Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Exclusive: Inside IBM's new climate initiative

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

IBM will provide pro bono tech services and expertise to organizations serving communities vulnerable to climate change and other environmental hazards.

Driving the news: The tech giant's new IBM Sustainability Accelerator is live today with a public request for proposals from nonprofit and government organizations. The 2022 awards will focus on clean energy.

  • The accelerator will offer aid like cloud and AI services and access to IBM's partner ecosystem. IBM will work with recipients on strategies for configuring the tech and services to meet their environmental goals.
  • It plans to select five organizations each year and expects to provide $30 million worth of services in the 2021-2023 period (IBM began quietly piloting the program last year).
  • Each recipient will receive technology, expertise and other services with an estimated market value of $2 million, IBM said.

The big picture: It's part of a growing constellation of Big Tech climate initiatives aimed at cutting their own emissions — IBM has a 2030 net-zero target — and aiding outside efforts.

How it works: IBM said for the energy-focused cohort, the goal will be facilitating access to renewables, efficiency, and other clean energy tech and promoting investment.

What they're saying: Jonathan Adashek, a senior IBM exec, said in an interview that one example of assistance could include analysis of clean energy pricing.

  • "I think as you look at the most vulnerable populations, pricing is really key. It's not just about the accessibility, but it's also about the affordability," said Adashek, the senior VP for ESG, marketing and communications.

Catch up fast: IBM's quiet launch of the initiative on a pilot-scale last year selected three organizations working on sustainable agriculture.

  • It gives a sense of how IBM sees its services enhancing on-the-ground sustainability.
  • For instance, they're working with the anti-poverty group Heifer International to help farmer cooperatives in Malawi with weather and crop yield forecasts.
  • The other two initial recipients are the Nature Conservancy India and the Plan21 Foundation for Sustainable Human Development. IBM said two more organizations will join the sustainable agriculture recipients.

Go deeper: How artificial intelligence could help fuel the electric vehicle revolution

Go deeper

Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor.

The big picture: Kristof had challenged Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's determination that he was ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years before the election in which they are running.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Carl Icahn eyeing McDonald's proxy fight over treatment of pigs

Carl Icahn. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carl Icahn says he's prepared to launch a proxy fight at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) if the fast-food giant doesn't stop using suppliers who house pregnant pigs in small boxes.

Why it matters: Icahn is demanding that McDonald's prioritize something other than profits, which is a jagged departure from the activist investor's oeuvre. It's also unusual because Icahn holds only around $25,000 worth of McDonald's stock.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high." He added that there is still a "path to diplomacy," but that he has no plans to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!