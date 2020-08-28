What we're driving: Hyundai Venue Denim

This week I'm driving the Hyundai Venue Denim, the very definition of what the auto industry calls a "cute ute."

The big picture: The stylish compact SUV is aimed at young urban buyers who want an SUV but have no intention of driving off-road. (Good thing because it's not available in four-wheel-drive.)

63% of Venue buyers are women — people like my 24-year-old daughter who said she could see herself owning one.

What's new: The Denim edition I drove is full of personality, with a distinctive blue interior inspired by your favorite jeans.

The fabric and leatherette seats have a blue striped pattern and most of the interior surfaces are blue, too, with cream-colored accents.

The Venue Denim also stands out for its exterior styling, including a two-tone, blue-and-white paint job.

Advanced safety technologies like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard on all Venue models, along with a driver attention warning system to detect drowsy or careless driving.

The bottom line: The Hyundai Venue is a cool, well-equipped, small car that's affordable, starting at just $17,250 and topping out at $23,305 for the Denim edition.