1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: Hyundai Venue Denim

Photo: Hyundai

This week I'm driving the Hyundai Venue Denim, the very definition of what the auto industry calls a "cute ute."

The big picture: The stylish compact SUV is aimed at young urban buyers who want an SUV but have no intention of driving off-road. (Good thing because it's not available in four-wheel-drive.)

  • 63% of Venue buyers are women — people like my 24-year-old daughter who said she could see herself owning one.

What's new: The Denim edition I drove is full of personality, with a distinctive blue interior inspired by your favorite jeans.

  • The fabric and leatherette seats have a blue striped pattern and most of the interior surfaces are blue, too, with cream-colored accents.
  • The Venue Denim also stands out for its exterior styling, including a two-tone, blue-and-white paint job.
  • Advanced safety technologies like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard on all Venue models, along with a driver attention warning system to detect drowsy or careless driving.

The bottom line: The Hyundai Venue is a cool, well-equipped, small car that's affordable, starting at just $17,250 and topping out at $23,305 for the Denim edition.

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA removes top spokesperson after 11 days on the job

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday ousted its top spokesperson, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Miller's removal comes amid disagreements over the FDA's communication strategy and controversy surrounding its emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment.

Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Sports

NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House committee launches contempt proceedings against Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Mike Segar/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday that it will launch contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records related to the State Department's involvement in attempts to link Joe Biden to corruption in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Democrats on the committee say that Pompeo gave similar documents to Senate Republicans, alleging he has undertaken a "transparently political misuse of Department resources" and shown "an unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance of the House’s constitutional oversight authority."

