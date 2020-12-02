Hyundai makes its move on electric vehicle tech

Hyundai Motor Group says it's developed the in-house technology to thrive in the emerging market for electric vehicles as they prepare to unveil a suite of new models over the next several years.

Driving the news: The company yesterday took the wraps off "E-GMP," the Korean automakers' first dedicated EV platform.

Why it matters: Having an EV-specific platform is important for enabling scale and the ability to build multiple types of EVs using the same manufacturing architecture.

"E-GMP reduces complexity through modularization and standardization, allowing rapid and flexible development of products which can be used across most vehicle segments, such as sedans, SUVs and CUVs," Hyundai said.

By the numbers: Hyundai said models built on the platform will have range of over 310 miles and will be able to charge up to 80% within 18 minutes at high-speed charging stations.

"High performance models" based on E-GMP will go from zero to 60 miles per hour in around 3.5 seconds, with top speeds of over 160 miles per hour.

What's next: Hyundai plans to introduce 23 new EVs by 2025, with an overall target of selling 1 million by then.

The company had announced in August the creation of its Ioniq EV unit, with plans for the first vehicle under the effort, a crossover, to arrive next year.

Yesterday, they said from 2021 the E-GMP will underpin a range of fully electric cars, including the Ioniq and Kia Motors' first dedicated EV.

