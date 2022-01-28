Hungary’s quiet Democratic lobby

The Hungarian government — known for its links to the Trump administration and conservative supporters — is quietly working with a powerhouse public affairs shop stacked with Democratic talent, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The work shows Hungary is trying to build inroads among a party wary of its right-wing leader, Viktor Orban. But the outreach has gone largely unnoticed due to previously unreported ties between the firm representing Budapest and a new lobbying and PR shop called Actum.

Actum boasts executives from both parties but its roster leans heavily Democratic.

Its ranks include former Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Núñez and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

On Thursday, the firm also announced it's brought on Mick Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina and Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff.

What's happening: In November, the Hungarian embassy inked the deal with an obscure Delaware company called IGG, LLC.

It came as Orban's government mounted a far more visible influence campaign aimed at U.S. conservatives.

Buried in Foreign Agents Registration Act paperwork is a line noting IGG, LLC is wholly owned by Actum, which was formed late last year by executives who defected from a K Street mainstay, Mercury Public Affairs.

Two Actum partners are working on the Hungary account: former British diplomat George Tucker and Duncan McFetridge, a former aide to California assemblyman Jack Scott and state treasurer Phil Angelides — both Democrats.

Hungary agreed to pay IGG $9,500 per month for marketing and communications services, and $235,000 per month for "legal strategy consulting."

IGG was the brainchild of Actum partner Morris Reid, a former Clinton fundraiser and senior administration official, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

"Morris has a very long history of interest, passion and work in international affairs," the Actum spokesperson said.

It's not clear whether IGG has any additional clients. The spokesperson said the firm will register them where required.

The big picture: Hungary has successfully ingratiated itself with the American right.

Former President Trump officially endorsed Orban's re-election bid this month.

Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson has aired his show from Budapest and is planning a return trip.

The American Conservative Union is hosting a satellite Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary this year.

Orban's government has had a harder time winning over Democrats in Washington.