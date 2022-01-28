Hungary’s quiet Democratic lobby

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Hungarian government — known for its links to the Trump administration and conservative supporters — is quietly working with a powerhouse public affairs shop stacked with Democratic talent, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The work shows Hungary is trying to build inroads among a party wary of its right-wing leader, Viktor Orban. But the outreach has gone largely unnoticed due to previously unreported ties between the firm representing Budapest and a new lobbying and PR shop called Actum.
- Actum boasts executives from both parties but its roster leans heavily Democratic.
- Its ranks include former Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Núñez and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
- On Thursday, the firm also announced it's brought on Mick Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina and Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff.
What's happening: In November, the Hungarian embassy inked the deal with an obscure Delaware company called IGG, LLC.
- It came as Orban's government mounted a far more visible influence campaign aimed at U.S. conservatives.
- Buried in Foreign Agents Registration Act paperwork is a line noting IGG, LLC is wholly owned by Actum, which was formed late last year by executives who defected from a K Street mainstay, Mercury Public Affairs.
- Two Actum partners are working on the Hungary account: former British diplomat George Tucker and Duncan McFetridge, a former aide to California assemblyman Jack Scott and state treasurer Phil Angelides — both Democrats.
- Hungary agreed to pay IGG $9,500 per month for marketing and communications services, and $235,000 per month for "legal strategy consulting."
IGG was the brainchild of Actum partner Morris Reid, a former Clinton fundraiser and senior administration official, according to a spokesperson for the firm.
- "Morris has a very long history of interest, passion and work in international affairs," the Actum spokesperson said.
- It's not clear whether IGG has any additional clients. The spokesperson said the firm will register them where required.
The big picture: Hungary has successfully ingratiated itself with the American right.
- Former President Trump officially endorsed Orban's re-election bid this month.
- Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson has aired his show from Budapest and is planning a return trip.
- The American Conservative Union is hosting a satellite Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary this year.
Orban's government has had a harder time winning over Democrats in Washington.
- When the White House organized a "Summit for Democracy" last year, it invited every European Union member but Hungary.
- During the 2020 presidential race, the Biden campaign distanced itself from Max Teleki, the head of an informal coalition of pro-Biden Hungarian Americans.
- According to the New York Times, the Biden camp cited reports of Teleki's ties to Orban and his political party.