Hungary's Viktor Orbán granted sweeping powers amid coronavirus crisis

Dave Lawler

Viktor Orbán. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Hungary's parliament passed a law Monday to allow Prime Minister Viktor Orbán almost unlimited power, for an indefinite period, to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Hungary has taken a sharply authoritarian turn over the past decade under Orbán, and its likely that he and other strongman leaders around the world will seek to maintain powers they gain during the current crisis long after it's over.

Details: The new law puts Hungary into a state of emergency with no time limit. Orbán will be allowed to rule by decree, and all elections will be suspended.

  • Orbán's Fidesz Party controls parliament, along with most of the media and government institutions. It passed the law despite opposition from rival parties and civil society.
  • It includes "jail terms of up to five years for intentionally spreading misinformation that hinders the government response to the pandemic, leading to fears that it could be used to censor or self-censor criticism of the government response," per The Guardian.

Where things stand: Hungary has 447 confirmed coronavirus cases with 15 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Limited testing means the case count could be significantly higher.

Coronavirus tests world leaders like never before

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the coming months, the decisions world leaders make — and their ability to communicate them effectively — could determine whether millions live or die, and whether the global economy stays afloat.

What to watch: Nations are judging their leaders on a daily basis. They may ultimately be revered or reviled based on the decisions they make now. Some may emerge with new powers that last well beyond the outbreak.

Ursula Perano

U.K. health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nadine Dorries. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Dorries reportedly came into contact with hundreds of people since developing symptoms last week — including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Times first reported. The U.K. currently has 373 confirmed cases and six deaths, per Johns Hopkins University. Dorries is the first known member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19.

Fadel Allassan

Italy reports nearly 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day

A priest in Brescello, Italy performs a funeral behind closed doors due to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic on March 27. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Italy on Friday reported 969 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus over a 24-hour period, marking the deadliest single-day tally in the country since the global outbreak began, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Why it matters: Italy had hoped the worst of the outbreak was over after reporting a decline in the number of new confirmed cases throughout this week. That trend continued into Friday, but was overshadowed by the death count.

