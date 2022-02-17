Sign up for our daily briefing

Cheaper versions of Humira won't be adopted quickly

Bob Herman

Humira biosimilars come out in the U.S. next year. Photo: JB Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The companies that purchase drugs for employers and government programs don't anticipate switching quickly to cheaper copycats of the popular immunology drug Humira.

Why it matters: Humira, one of the world's most-used drugs that registered $20.7 billion in global sales in 2021, fended off competition for years for this very reason — to keep its U.S. market share high for as long as possible.

Driving the news: Pharmaceutical analysts at Bernstein interviewed eight executives who work at large pharmacy benefit managers about how they will handle Humira in 2023.

  • PBMs create drug formularies, which are tiered lists of preferred drugs. Generics and biosimilars, which are near-identical versions of biologic drugs like Humira, are often preferred (although not always), and therefore result in cheaper copays for patients.
  • Humira biosimilars are finally coming to the U.S. in 2023, even though they've been in Europe since 2018.
  • But PBMs don't plan on booting Humira off their formularies or putting Humira in more expensive tiers right away. Instead, they plan to "adopt the biosimilars in a more gradual, stepwise fashion," according to Bernstein's report.

Between the lines: PBMs and health insurers don't want to make "the wrong product choice" since so many Humira biosimilars are coming out next year, Bernstein's analysts wrote.

  • Many people who take Humira may not be keen on switching to different versions, so PBMs would rather start slow and "make the option available for employers who want to be more aggressive," the report said.
  • The slow uptake — adding one or two biosimilars next to Humira — will also result in relatively modest savings, when compared with generics: PBMs interviewed by Bernstein believe Humira's net price will fall by 30% by the end of 2023 and by 50% at most by 2025.

The bottom line: Biosimilars are a hotly debated drug pricing topic, but they have struggled to take off in the U.S. Humira is yet another example of this.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team Canada celebrates their win over Team USA in the women's ice hockey gold medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo" Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

🏒 Canada beats U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights

🤖 AI helps measure the jumps in Beijing

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

Medal count
Ashley Gold
29 mins ago - Technology

Two sides gear up for tech antitrust showdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Progressive organizations are going big on anti-monopoly messaging as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce defends Big Tech.

Driving the news: As the Chamber launches attacks on antitrust moves against tech’s biggest firms, the group Fight Corporate Monopolies is launching a new “War Room” campaign Thursday, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
59 mins ago - Technology

Bionic eye recipients left in the dark with obsolete tech

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A nightmare scenario: A cutting-edge, life-changing device embedded in your body fails and the company behind it is all but gone.

It happened to more than 350 people who are blind around the world who received artificial eyes only to be abandoned by the company that invented them, Second Sight Medical Products, the technology journal IEEE Spectrum writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)