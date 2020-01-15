Humana expects "substantial" benefit from spiking ACA tax

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard told investors at a small Goldman Sachs conference last week that the recent repeal of the Affordable Care Act's health insurance tax is "a substantial benefit to the company's stakeholders," according to a summary of the meeting from Goldman Sachs.

The bottom line: This policy reversal will translate into hundreds of millions of dollars going toward Wall Street, but Broussard was more sheepish at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, where he would not say exactly how much of that money would be booked as profit.