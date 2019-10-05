Human rights concerns overshadow Saudi campaign to attract tourists

Saudia Arabia is trying to recast itself to the West as a more liberal, fun destination, but the country’s questionable human rights record continues to haunt its attempts to boost tourism and make its economy less oil-dependent.

Why it matters: Critics of Saudi Arabia claim the legal changes and popular entertainment meant to lure tourists distracts from human rights abuses and the country's involvement in the Yemeni civil war, per the Guardian. Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's image on the world stage have also been starkly affected by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi Consulate in Istanbul 1 year ago.