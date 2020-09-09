19 mins ago - Sports

Human rights groups call on IOC to revoke 2022 Beijing Olympics

A sign for Beijing's bid for the Winter Olympics logo. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

More than 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympics Committee to revoke China's award of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over the country's human rights abuses, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The letter represents "the largest coordinated effort" yet against staging the Beijing games, coming amid heightened scrutiny of China's mass detention and repression of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, according to Reuters.

  • Uighur, Tibetan, Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups were among the signatories of the letter.

What they're saying: “The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China’s control, is simply ignored,” groups write in the letter, which was released on Tuesday.

  • The signatories argue that the 2008 Olympics emboldened the Chinese government to continue its human rights abuses.

The other side: The Chinese foreign ministry rebuked the letter, calling it an attempt to politicize sports.

Jeff Tracy
23 hours ago - Sports

Netflix documentary "Rising Phoenix" explores heroes of the Paralympics

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m at the 2012 Paralympics in London. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 16th Summer Paralympics would have ended this weekend in Tokyo, but the pandemic had other ideas.

Why it matters: The Paralympics is the one of the biggest sporting events on Earth, and its recent surge in popularity has helped change how the world views disabilities — and human potential.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses are losing confidence in their survival

Data: Goldman Sachs; Chart: Axios Visuals

Small businesses have largely exhausted their federal funding and are starting to lay off workers, with many worrying about having to shut their doors for good, according to a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Business still has not returned to normal, six months after the coronavirus pandemic first appeared in U.S. But small firms say the money they received from the Paycheck Protection Program has run dry.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that Facebook currently doesn't plan to take the same kind of strong action against anti-vaccination misinformation that it has for the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: "Anti-vaxx" movements could disrupt efforts to build public immunity against the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed.

