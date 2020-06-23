2 hours ago - Science

Hubble Space Telescope spots a cosmic jewel

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Photo: NASA/ESA/J. Kastner (RIT)

Pulling back the layers of dust and gas surrounding a planetary nebula can reveal an object's history to scientists on Earth, light-years away.

The big picture: This new photo of the planetary nebula NGC 7027 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows that the object had been puffing out layers of gas in spiral or spherical patterns for hundreds of years, but that's not the case anymore.

  • “Something recently went haywire at the very center, producing a new cloverleaf pattern, with bullets of material shooting out in specific directions,” one of the authors of a new study about the nebula Joel Kastner said in a statement.
  • That change likely has something to do with a difference in how the two stars at the center of the nebula interact with one another.

Kyle Daly
Updated 37 mins ago - Technology

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating rules on abusive behavior

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter on Monday opted not to take down or flag a tweet from President Trump that baselessly tied mail-in ballots to voter fraud and foreign election interference. On Tuesday, meanwhile, the platform flagged a Trump tweet threatening "serious force" against protesters seeking to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington for violating its rules on abusive behavior.

The big picture: President Trump continues to test tech platforms' willingness to crack down on abuse and misinformation he spreads on his social media accounts, a dynamic that will likely intensify as the election approaches and he seeks to raise doubts about potentially unfavorable outcomes.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 9,157,320 — Total deaths: 473,849 — Total recoveries — 4,585,373Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,328,562 — Total deaths: 120,918 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  4. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  5. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Zachary Basu
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Roger Stone prosecutor to testify DOJ intervened in case for political purposes

Roger Stone. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky will tell the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Justice Department leadership intervened in the sentencing of former Trump adviser Roger Stone for political purposes, according to his opening statement.

Why it matters: Zelinsky is one of two Justice Department whistleblowers who plan to testify before the committee about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.

