Huawei canceled a Windows laptop launch this week after being blacklisted from buying products from American companies by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the CEO of Huawei's consumer division confirmed to CNBC.

Why it matters: This is one of the first instances of the Chinese-owned Huawei delaying or canceling products since the Trump administration effectively barred all U.S. telecommunications firms from using Huawei equipment and blocked its access to U.S.-made goods.