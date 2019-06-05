How the Tesla drama could end

Driving the news: Tesla has always been a roller-coaster and generated divergent views among investors. What's new is a greater wariness about the company's long-term future.
Predicting what's next at Tesla is always difficult — and Tesla declined to comment — but here are some plausible scenarios:
China to the rescue: Electric vehicle sales in China are through the roof, thanks to government mandates, which makes it a perfect market for Tesla.
Yes, but: A brewing trade war between the U.S. and China could limit Tesla's upside in China, and should Tesla default on its loans, Chinese interests could wind up with a bigger stake. In the current climate, however, the U.S. government would likely stop that from happening.
Distressed fire sale: Some analysts have weighed the possibility of a buyout by another automaker or tech company, but most say Tesla is still too expensive, despite the share collapse.
- Some analysts mention Toyota as a potential white knight, mostly because it's seen as a laggard in electric vehicles.
- But Toyota has other plans that don't involve Tesla. Later this week, the company plans to roll out a long-term electric vehicle strategy that leans heavily on its own Chinese partners.
- Any buyer would likely insist Musk leave the company, but that's unlikely, too.
"Tesla is Elon. And Elon is Tesla" — Brian Johnson, Barclay's automotive analyst, to Axios
Licensing its technology: Tesla's lithium-ion battery pack and related power electronics in the Model 3 are the envy of the industry, but it has struggled to master vehicle manufacturing.
- Instead of trying to build its own cars, it could license its premium EV technology and software capabilities to other manufacturers.
Or ... Tesla delivers: Musk has a way of defying skeptics, and the company may well manage to muddle through — again.