Scoop: Toyota to lean on Chinese partners for future EVs

Toyota plans to unveil a new type of "personal electric vehicle" this week and will outline a broad electrification strategy heavily reliant on partnerships with Chinese manufacturers, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Despite its longtime lead in hybrids like the Prius, Toyota is seen as lagging on the industry-wide shift to battery-electric vehicles, especially as China and Europe have moved to mandate more zero-emission vehicles.
What's new: On Friday in Japan, Toyota senior executives will share details of the company's electric vehicle pipeline and its future EV business model, according to a source with knowledge of the plan.
- New products will include "personal EVs" and other battery-powered passenger cars.
- The company also plans to discuss other aspects of its electrification effort, including collaboration with unnamed Chinese partners on batteries and future battery-powered vehicles.
- The strategy is not being widely publicized in the U.S. because of sensitivity to strained U.S.-China trade relations.
The backdrop: Toyota has favored hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like its Mirai sedan, but sales have been slow. The company is still committed to fuel cell technology long-term, but is pivoting toward trucks and other uses for now.
- In April, Toyota said it would offer free access to its hybrid-vehicle patents through 2030, in part to extend hybrid technology and stave off the challenge from fully electric cars.
- Toyota previously said that by the early 2020s it would have 10 battery-electric vehicle models that it plans to first sell in China and then gradually introduce to Japan, the U.S. and Europe.
- By 2030, Toyota aims to hit annual electrified vehicle sales of 5.5 million units globally, including hybrids and more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles, with many fuel-cell-powered commercial trucks replacing diesel trucks in the 2030s, per Ward's Auto.