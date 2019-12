President Trump spent at least 86 days — more than one in five — at a golf club in 2019, according to a tally by CNN.

Why it matters: Before he was president, Trump frequently criticized former President Obama for his golf habits on cable news and Twitter. Trump said at a campaign rally in 2016 that he's "not going to have time to go play golf" because he'll be too busy "working for you," pointing at his supporters.