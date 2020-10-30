Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

How hospitals are prepping for the new COVID-19 surge

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging, particularly in areas that had been largely spared this spring. One big question now is whether hospitals are better prepared for this new wave, including if they'll be able to continue providing elective services.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what hospitals have, and what they still need, with Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, one of America's largest operators of hospitals and health clinics.

Axios
Oct 29, 2020 - Podcasts

The vaccine race turns toward nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening, both in the U.S. and abroad, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all rising.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the state of global vaccine development — including why the U.S. and China seem to going at it alone — with medicinal chemist and biotech blogger Derek Lowe.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The good and bad news about antibody therapies — U.S. sets new single-day case record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of cases — Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local cases.
  4. Economy: Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021.
  5. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  6. Technology: The pandemic isn't slowing tech.
  7. Travel: CDC replaces COVID-19 cruise ban with less restrictive "conditional sailing order."
  8. Sports: High school football's pandemic struggles.
  9. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of COVID-19 cases

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Photo: THIERRY ROGE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium is enforcing a strict lockdown starting Sunday amid rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and a surge of deaths, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

Why it matters: De Croo said the government saw no choice but to lock down "to ensure that our health care system does not collapse." Scientists and health officials said deaths have doubled every six days, per the Guardian.

