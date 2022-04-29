How Americans view China

Data: PEW; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Republicans — and independents who lean Republican — are more likely to call China an enemy than Democrats. They're also more likely to describe China’s power and influence as a major threat to the U.S., new data from Pew Research shows.

Why it matters: The partisan split is another divide heading into the midterms. It's being expressed as Americans' view of China grows more and more negative overall.

Both parties were planning as early as late June to lean into competition with China as a midterms issue.

And both Democratic and Republican candidates are targeting China in ads themselves pitched toward voters whose jobs have been shipped overseas, especially in manufacturing-heavy states like Ohio.

The same data shows the war in Ukraine makes Americans especially wary of China, which is seen as a partner to Russia — and has yet to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression against his neighbor.

The details: Republicans are more likely to say economic relationships between the U.S. and China are bad; they also believe the U.S. should get tougher on China over economic issues mores than worrying about building a strong relationship.

The same data set from Pew indicates two-thirds of U.S. adults surveyed believe China's influence on the world stage has grown in recent years.

More Americans also describe China as the world's leading economic power.

What they're saying: Some lawmakers are calling for China to face the same kind of unified action taken against Russia, arguing the approach has proved effective.

"What we are witnessing could be the basis of a Biden Doctrine — using full-throated economic sanctions by all Western, pro-democracy allies when going against our strategic adversaries," said Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), a commissioner on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Go deeper: Some lawmakers and advocates have an additional concern.