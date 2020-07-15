17 mins ago - Health

Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The Houston and San Francisco public school districts announced Wednesday they will begin the 2020 fall semester online due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: There are over 60,000 students in San Francisco schools and 216,000 in Houston, which is the largest public school district in Texas and the seventh-largest in the U.S.

  • The announcements come days after Los Angeles and San Diego — the two largest public districts in California — said they'd be doing the same.
  • President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have been pressuring schools to reopen this fall, arguing that kids cannot afford to continue learning from home. Trump on Tuesday called the Los Angeles decision a "mistake."

The state of play:

  • Houston schools will be teaching their students virtually until Oct. 19, when in-person learning could begin depending on the status of the pandemic. Parents will be able to opt their children out of face-t0-face instruction if they don't deem it safe.
  • San Francisco schools did not specify if or when they will move to face-to-face instruction, but the district is working to provide laptops for students who need it.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Florida is the new domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's on track to keep getting worse.

Why it matters: Of the 20 U.S. metro areas with the highest daily case growth, nine are in Florida. The state health department announced 132 new deaths yesterday, the most the state has seen since the pandemic began.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 45 mins ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to soar across the South, saying at a press conference: "We're pleading with the people of Alabama to wear a mask."

The big picture: Alabama is now the 25th state, in addition to the District of Columbia, that has issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Bob Herman
5 hours ago - Health

UnitedHealth posts most profitable quarter in its history

UnitedHealth's financial power is growing. Photo: UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group registered more than $6.6 billion in profits in the second quarter — by far the conglomerate's highest quarterly profit ever, according to an analysis of company financial data from FactSet.

Why it matters: Most companies struggled in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic froze the economy, but health insurers like UnitedHealth heavily benefited as people held off on going to the doctor or hospital, resulting in fewer medical claims that needed to be paid.

