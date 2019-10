The impact: So far, China has blacked out preseason games and condemned Morey's tweet. Morey has since taken the tweet down and stated that it was not his intention to offend the NBA's Chinese fans.

NBA's league business in China is said to be worth more than $4 billion, per Reuters. 11 out of 13 Chinese businesses have cut ties with the league.

Communication from players is tight-lipped as well. In Saitama, Japan, CNN's Christina Macfarlane was cut off by NBA officials at a press conference after she asked Houston Rockets players how they feel about speaking out on social issues in the future.

Thursday's game between the Lakers and Nets in Shanghai started as scheduled, but the Chinese government would not allow players or coaches to talk to the media before or after the game.

Go deeper: The basketball tweet that set off a geopolitical firestorm