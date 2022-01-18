Sign up for our daily briefing

Houston to erect memorial for Latino vet killed by police in 1977

Russell Contreras

The Buffalo Bayou near where Houston police officers left the body of Joe Campos Torres in 1977. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The city of Houston and the family of a Mexican American Vietnam War veteran beaten to death by police in May 1977 — a killing that sparked a deadly riot and ushered in police reforms — have agreed on a memorial.

Why it matters: The planned memorial for Joe Campos Torres comes as cities across the U.S. face a reckoning on systemic racism and confront past cases of police violence against communities of color.

  • Richard Molina, Torres' nephew, told Axios the family has been waiting more than 40 years for the city to formally acknowledge what happened to his uncle.

Details: Mayor Sylvester Turner and Torres’ family came to terms on a memorial last month.

  • Under one proposal, a plaza near the site of Torres' killing would be named after him. Another calls for the creation of a walkway along the Buffalo Bayou, where Torres' body was found.

Flashback: Torres, 23, was arrested at a bar on May 5, 1977, for disorderly conduct. But instead of taking him to a jail, officers took Campos to an isolated area behind a warehouse along the Buffalo Bayou where they beat him and eventually threw his body into the water.

  • Initially, only two officers were charged with murder. An all-white jury found them guilty of negligent homicide — a misdemeanor — and sentenced the officers to a year's probation and a $1 fine.
  • A year later, on Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican American community of Houston's Northside erupted in riots at Moody Park along the Buffalo Bayou.
  • "A Chicano's life is only worth a dollar!" protesters chanted.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
25 mins ago - Technology

AT&T extends 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T said Tuesday it would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

Driving the news: In a statement, an AT&T spokesperson said the company would launch its 5G service as planned except near a "limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the (Federal Aviation Administration)."

  • "We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.
  • Verizon did not respond to a request for comment.

Catch up quick: The FAA has warned previously that potential interference from 5G signals, especially in bad weather, could cause flight cancellations or force planes to divert to different airports.

  • Verizon and AT&T have previously committed to creating buffer zones around certain airports for six months to reduce interference risks, along with other safety measures.
  • With those commitments, the companies planned to launch 5G service Wednesday, but faced ongoing concerns from the airlines.
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Ukraine crisis: Blinken to visit Kyiv, then meet Russian foreign minister

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, following a trip to Kyiv to reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion, according to a senior U.S. official.

Why it matters: The meeting with Lavrov suggests a diplomatic resolution to the crisis may still be on the table, despite the collapse of security talks between Russia and the West last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Lawmakers warn of states using risky Chinese tech

Rep. John Katko. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Two lawmakers are urging the federal government to ensure state governments are not procuring telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies deemed a security risk, according to a letter viewed by Axios.

The big picture: Governments around the world are struggling to determine which Chinese tech companies may pose security risks, and how to extricate those products and services from sensitive telecommunications infrastructure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

