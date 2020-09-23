29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The U.S. housing boom continues

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The housing market continued its boom in August and U.S. existing home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years, setting a new record for average home price.

What happened: Following July's record-shattering 24.7% gain, sales increased 2.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • Sales rose 10.5% from August 2019, the biggest increase since December 2006.
  • The boom was fueled largely by demand for luxury homes.

By the numbers: The median price of an existing home sold in August rose to a record high of $310,600, up 11.4% year over year.

  • There were 1.5 million homes for sale at the end of August, down 18.6% annually to a three-month supply, NAR said.
  • The number of homes for sale when sales were last this high, in 2006, was more than double the current supply.

Dion Rabouin
Sep 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Americans saw biggest increase in net worth ever in Q2

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

U.S. household net worth rose by the most ever in the second quarter, thanks largely to the record-breaking rise in stock prices.

By the numbers: Household net worth increased by $7.6 trillion, or 6.8%, to $119 trillion. The gain was the largest on record dating back to 1952, new Fed data show.

Erica Pandey
Economy & Business

The high-wage jobs aren't coming back

Reproduced from Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has caught up with high-wage jobs.

The big picture: Early on, the pandemic walloped hiring across the wage spectrum and in every sector. Now, states have opened up, and the lower-wage retail and restaurant jobs have slowly come back — but higher-paying jobs are lagging behind.

Caitlin Owens
Health

The FDA plans to toughen coronavirus vaccine standards

President Trump and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration plans to toughen the requirements for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization, which would make it more difficult for one to be ready by the election, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Public skepticism of an eventual vaccine keeps increasing as President Trump keeps making promises that are at odds with members of his own administration.

