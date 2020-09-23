The U.S. housing boom continues

The housing market continued its boom in August and U.S. existing home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years, setting a new record for average home price.

What happened: Following July's record-shattering 24.7% gain, sales increased 2.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Sales rose 10.5% from August 2019, the biggest increase since December 2006.

The boom was fueled largely by demand for luxury homes.

By the numbers: The median price of an existing home sold in August rose to a record high of $310,600, up 11.4% year over year.