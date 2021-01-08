Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Red-hot housing market will face rising rates, falling confidence

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from Realtor.com; Table: Axios Visuals

U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage rates hit another record low this week, falling to 2.65%, data released Thursday by Freddie Mac showed, but Americans are starting to worry that the goldilocks environment for home sales could be coming to an end.

What's happening: The decline in mortgage rates to the lowest in the 50-year history of the data has helped keep costs down for prospective buyers even as overall prices have skyrocketed thanks to a flood of demand and declining supply.

  • Nationally, housing inventory declined by 39.6% over the last year.

Pay attention: "[H]omebuyers can still take advantage of low rates to offset the steep rises in home prices that we’ve seen in most areas over the last year, but finding a home will continue to be challenging," Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

The future outlook for mortgage rates is likely higher, Hale added, "thanks to a changing landscape in Washington."

  • On Thursday, yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.1%, the highest since March, as traders priced in higher chances of another big fiscal spending package from Congress.
  • The mortgage rate moves in line with 10-year yields as well as the rates set by mortgage servicers.

Watch this space: Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index dropped six points from November to December, as both buyers and sellers became far more pessimistic about making a deal.

  • The index fell to its lowest since May, with confidence among those who said it was a "good time to buy" falling by 5 percentage points and among those who said it was a "good time to sell" dropping by 9 percentage points.

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. shed 140,000 jobs in December, halting labor market recovery

Laid-off Marriott hotel workers protest in late November. (Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate held at 6.7%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The job market recovery that's been underway for the past seven months ended last month, buckling from the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats moving toward second impeachment

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lack of time may be the only thing that saves President Trump from becoming the first U.S. president to be impeached a second time, Hill sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: House Democrats have a caucus call at noon to discuss that very topic. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. reports over 4,000 new coronavirus deaths for first time

Hospital doctors and nurses treat Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU wing on the West Oeste at Harbor UCLA Medical Center. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: It is the first time the U.S. topped 4,000 new deaths in a single day, a record that comes as hospitals nationwide continue to be overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

