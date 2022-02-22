U.S. housing prices soared in 2021

The U.S. housing market experienced its highest one-year increase in home prices in at least 34 years in 2021.

By the numbers: U.S. home prices soared 18.8% over 2020 levels, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released today.

Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%) were the hottest markets in the country in December.

Yes, but: An insufficient supply of new homes has been a big reason for the price spike.