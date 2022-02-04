Sign up for our daily briefing

House passes China competition bill

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Friday voted 222-210 to pass the COMPETES Act, a bill aimed at making the U.S. more economically competitive with China

The big picture: The White House wants this bill to pass with enough Republican votes in the House and Senate so it can claim it is bipartisan legislation, Axios' Sarah Mucha reports.

  • The Senate version, which passed in June, received 19 Republican votes, while the version just passed in the House only received one — from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who is not up for re-election.

What they're saying: "The American Competes Act will ensure that America’s preeminence in manufacturing, innovation and economic strength and can outcompete any nation," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday ahead of the vote, per the Washington Post.

  • "Hundreds of members of Congress have been involved in putting this legislation together, overwhelmingly bipartisan in its development, regardless of how the Republicans choose politically to vote today."
  • "Congress is now one step closer to delivering big, bold, bipartisan action to boost American jobs and American microchip manufacturing and strengthening supply chains so we can compete with countries across the globe, like China, lower costs for American families and invest in our future," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

What's next: The legislation will now head to a House-Senate conference, where changes will be made that members hope will deliver more robust bipartisan support.

  • Schumer said that he is looking forward to the bicameral conference process, adding that there's "no time to waste."

Go deeper: White House faces House challenges to make China bill bipartisan

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 55 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "treacherous" winter storm hits U.S.

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to slam the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

"Path to freedom": Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law

Photo: ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria on Friday became the first country in the European Union to legally mandate that all adults get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reports.

The big picture: Those without vaccine proof or an exemption face an initial fine of up to up to 600 euros (around $680). Authorities are expected to begin checking people's vaccine status March 15, per The Guardian.

Axios
2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim ready "to go off" in Winter Olympics

🥇The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

🇺🇸Exclusive poll: Why Americans are turned off by the Olympics

🦠COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

