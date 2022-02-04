House passes China competition bill

The House on Friday voted 222-210 to pass the COMPETES Act, a bill aimed at making the U.S. more economically competitive with China

The big picture: The White House wants this bill to pass with enough Republican votes in the House and Senate so it can claim it is bipartisan legislation, Axios' Sarah Mucha reports.

The Senate version, which passed in June, received 19 Republican votes, while the version just passed in the House only received one — from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who is not up for re-election.

What they're saying: "The American Competes Act will ensure that America’s preeminence in manufacturing, innovation and economic strength and can outcompete any nation," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday ahead of the vote, per the Washington Post.

"Hundreds of members of Congress have been involved in putting this legislation together, overwhelmingly bipartisan in its development, regardless of how the Republicans choose politically to vote today."

"Congress is now one step closer to delivering big, bold, bipartisan action to boost American jobs and American microchip manufacturing and strengthening supply chains so we can compete with countries across the globe, like China, lower costs for American families and invest in our future," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

What's next: The legislation will now head to a House-Senate conference, where changes will be made that members hope will deliver more robust bipartisan support.

Schumer said that he is looking forward to the bicameral conference process, adding that there's "no time to waste."

