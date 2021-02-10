Sign up for our daily briefing

House panel to hold another hearing on reparations

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has reintroduced a bill to fund a commission to study reparations to African Americans. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A U.S. House subcommittee will host another hearing on a proposal to study compensation for America's history of slavery and racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The hearing scheduled Feb. 17 is part of a second attempt by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to get a commission funded that would examine how reparations for African Americans would work and how descendants of enslaved people would be compensated for decades of trauma.

  • The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, held a similar hearing on Juneteenth in 2019, attracting Black intellectuals and celebrities.
  • It was the first congressional hearing on reparations in more than a decade and came amid growing conversations about racial disparities in the U.S.

Details: H.R. 40 seeks to establish a commission to "examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies."

  • Since introduced three years ago, the bill has gained support from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union.
  • Some Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election also went on the record to say they supported the proposal.

National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America co-chair Kamm Howard said there is more momentum this time to establish the commission and finally debate the need for reparations.

Yes, but: Democrats hold a slim majority in the U.S. Senate and it's not clear that even some moderate Democrats would endorse the creation of a reparations commission.

Flashback: "A national reparations policy is a moral, democratic and economic imperative. This hearing is yet another important step in the long and historic struggle of African Americans to secure reparations for the damage that has been inflicted by slavery and Jim Crow," actor and activist Danny Glover said during the 2019 hearing.

Between the lines: The public airing of the reparations debate comes after a summer of racial reckoning following high-profile killings of African Americans by police.

  • City governments, professional sports leagues, and media outlets also have since reexamined their roles in elevating systemic racism.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
23 mins ago - Health

The pandemic's coming new normal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis via Getty Images

As both vaccinations and acquired immunity spread, life will likely settle into a new normal that will resemble pre-COVID-19 days — with some major twists.

The big picture: While hospitalizations and deaths are tamped down, the novel coronavirus should recede as a mortal threat to the world. But a lingering pool of unvaccinated people — and the virus' own ability to mutate — will ensure SARS-CoV-2 keeps circulating at some level, meaning some precautions will be kept in place for years.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers lay out roadmap of Trump's "incitement"

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The latest: The trial is on a break after House managers aired security tapes and body cam footage, some brand new, of the invasion as security at the Capitol was overwhelmed. They showed chilling footage of rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police, bashing through windows, storming the halls, and attacking police.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
3 hours ago - World

Biden announces new Pentagon task force on China

Biden at the Pentagon, being introduced by Sec. Lloyd Austin. Photo;Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden used a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday to announce a new department-wide task force to "chart a strong path forward on China-related matters."

Why it matters: Biden is emphasizing early in his tenure that China will be a top priority.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow