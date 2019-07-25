House Oversight to subpoena White House private emails, WhatsApp messages

The House Oversight Committee voted along party lines Thursday to authorize subpoenas for records relating to the "use of non-official electronic messaging accounts by non-career officials at the White House," including Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The big picture: Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) previously requested that top White House officials voluntarily turn over all private communications, including Kushner's encrypted WhatsApp messages with foreign officials, to uphold the Presidential Records Act. The White House refused to cooperate and is likely to defy the new subpoenas, setting up yet another court fight.