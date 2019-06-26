The House Oversight Committee voted 25-16 Wednesday to subpoena White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway for testimony in connection to her alleged Hatch Act violations.
The big picture: The Office of Special Counsel said earlier this month that Conway had violated the Hatch Act multiple times by "disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in an official capacity during television interviews and on social media," and recommended she be fired from her position. The committee sought Conway's testimony Wednesday, but the White House deemed her "absolutely immune" from testifying.
Between the lines: The Trump White House has previously been accused of violating the Hatch Act, with the following six individuals receiving official warnings last winter:
- Raj Shah, principal deputy press secretary
- Jessica Ditto, deputy director of communications
- Madeleine Westerhout, executive assistant to the president
- Helen Aguirre Ferré, former special assistant to the president and director of media affairs
- Alyssa Farah, press secretary for the vice president
- Jacob Wood, Office of Management and Budget deputy communications director
The individuals were accused of violating the rule by using Twitter accounts designated for official business to promote partisan rhetoric, including the phrases #MAGA and "Make America Great Again."
Of note: Rep. Justin Amash, a pro-impeachment lawmaker and outspoken critic of Trump, was the sole Republican to vote in favor of the proposal.
The bottom line: President Trump has already made clear that his administration will openly defy subpoenas from House Democrats and that he will not turn his back on Conway, who has been one of his most trusted advisers.
Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.