Between the lines: The Trump White House has previously been accused of violating the Hatch Act, with the following six individuals receiving official warnings last winter:

Raj Shah , principal deputy press secretary

, principal deputy press secretary Jessica Ditto , deputy director of communications

, deputy director of communications Madeleine Westerhout , executive assistant to the president

, executive assistant to the president Helen Aguirre Ferré , former special assistant to the president and director of media affairs

, former special assistant to the president and director of media affairs Alyssa Farah , press secretary for the vice president

, press secretary for the vice president Jacob Wood, Office of Management and Budget deputy communications director

The individuals were accused of violating the rule by using Twitter accounts designated for official business to promote partisan rhetoric, including the phrases #MAGA and "Make America Great Again."

Of note: Rep. Justin Amash, a pro-impeachment lawmaker and outspoken critic of Trump, was the sole Republican to vote in favor of the proposal.

The bottom line: President Trump has already made clear that his administration will openly defy subpoenas from House Democrats and that he will not turn his back on Conway, who has been one of his most trusted advisers.

Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.