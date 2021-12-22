Sign up for our daily briefing

House oversight committee launches probe into Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy

Ivana Saric

People look at a memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Wednesday they have launched a bipartisan investigation into festival promoter Live Nation's role in November's deadly Astroworld concert.

Driving the news: A dangerous stampede during rapper Travis Scott's performance at the concert left 10 people dead.

The big picture: In a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, committee members note Live Nation was the concert promoter in charge of "planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies" for Astroworld.

  • "Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," stated the letter, which was signed by House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), and Reps. Al Green (D-Texas), Kevin Brady (R-Texas), and Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ).

The letter noted Live Nation has a history of safety violations at previous events and that at this year's Astroworld, "reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries."

  • "The tragedy at Astroworld Festival follows a long line of other tragic events and safety violations involving Live Nation."

What to watch: Lawmakers have asked Live Nation to submit written answers to a series of questions outlined in the letter and certain documents by Jan. 7.

  • They have also asked representatives to appear for a briefing on Jan. 12.

What they're saying: Live Nation said in an emailed statement to Axios the company is cooperating with current investigations.

  • "Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals," the statement said, adding that Live Nation is "heartbroken by the events at Astroworld."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Live Nation.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period — NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID — Biden's COVID culpability — What to do about Omicron over the holidays.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Inside Jake Sullivan's meetings in Israel on Iran

Sullivan (left) meets Bennett. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office via Getty

Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.

The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:

Ivana Saric
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends student loan payment pause until May

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will extend its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Why it matters: The current pause would have expired on Jan. 31, when millions of borrowers were set to resume payments after a nearly two-year hiatus.

