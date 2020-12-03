House Democratic and Republican caucuses announced the approval of several committee chairs and ranking members in the 117th Congress on Thursday.

The big picture: The lawmakers who lead House committees will help shape future legislation and hopeful progress under President-elect Joe Biden. The Democrats Thursday statement noted the first-ever African American chairs of the Agriculture and Foreign Affairs committees.

Democrats elected:

Agriculture: Rep. David Scott* (Ga.)

Rep. David Scott* (Ga.) Appropriations : Rep. Rosa DeLauro* (Conn.)

: Rep. Rosa DeLauro* (Conn.) Armed Services : Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.)

: Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.) Budget : Rep. John Yarmuth (Ky.)

: Rep. John Yarmuth (Ky.) Education and Labor : Rep. Bobby Scott (Va.)

: Rep. Bobby Scott (Va.) Energy and Commerce : Rep. Frank Pallone (N.J.)

: Rep. Frank Pallone (N.J.) Financial Services : Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.)

: Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) Foreign Affairs : Rep. Gregory Meeks* (N.Y.)

: Rep. Gregory Meeks* (N.Y.) Homeland Security : Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.)

: Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.) House Administration : Rep. Zoe Lofgren (Calif.)

: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (Calif.) Judiciary : Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.)

: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) Natural Resources : Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.)

: Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) Oversight and Reform : Rep. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.)

: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) Rules : Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.)

: Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.) Science, Space and Technology : Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas)

: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas) Small Business : Rep. Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.)

: Rep. Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) Transportation and Infrastructure : Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.)

: Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.) Veterans’ Affairs : Rep. Mark Takano (Calif.)

: Rep. Mark Takano (Calif.) Ways and Means: Rep. Richard Neal (Mass.)

Republicans elected:

Agriculture: Rep. GT Thompson* (Pa.)

Rep. GT Thompson* (Pa.) Appropriations: Rep. Kay Granger (Texas)

Rep. Kay Granger (Texas) Armed Services: Rep. Mike Rogers* (Ala.)

Rep. Mike Rogers* (Ala.) Budget : Rep. Jason Smith* (Mo.)

: Rep. Jason Smith* (Mo.) Education and Labor : Rep. Virginia Foxx (N.C.)

: Rep. Virginia Foxx (N.C.) Energy and Commerce : Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers* (Wash.)

: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers* (Wash.) Financial Services : Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.)

: Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.) Foreign Affairs : Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas)

: Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas) Judiciary : Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio)

: Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) Natural Resources : Rep. Bruce Westerman* (Ark.)

: Rep. Bruce Westerman* (Ark.) Oversight and Government Reform : Rep. James Comer (Okla.)

: Rep. James Comer (Okla.) Science, Space and Technology : Rep. Frank Lucas (Okla.)

: Rep. Frank Lucas (Okla.) Small Business : Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer* (Mo.)

: Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer* (Mo.) Transportation and Infrastructure : Rep. Sam Graves (Mo.)

: Rep. Sam Graves (Mo.) Veterans Affairs : Rep. Mike Bost* (Ill.)

: Rep. Mike Bost* (Ill.) Ways and Means: Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas)

What they're saying: “Our Caucus, the Congress and the nation have been blessed and strengthened by the strategic experience, bold vision and tireless service that these outstanding Members bring to the table,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“With their gavels, our brilliant chairs will harness their diversity of backgrounds and experiences to unify our Caucus as our House Majority, in partnership with the Democratic Biden-Harris Administration, continues to work together to deliver results For The People.”

What to watch: More committee chairs will be named in weeks ahead.

Editor's note: Asterisks indicate new chairs.