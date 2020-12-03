Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Win McNamee via Getty
House Democratic and Republican caucuses announced the approval of several committee chairs and ranking members in the 117th Congress on Thursday.
The big picture: The lawmakers who lead House committees will help shape future legislation and hopeful progress under President-elect Joe Biden. The Democrats Thursday statement noted the first-ever African American chairs of the Agriculture and Foreign Affairs committees.
Democrats elected:
- Agriculture: Rep. David Scott* (Ga.)
- Appropriations: Rep. Rosa DeLauro* (Conn.)
- Armed Services: Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.)
- Budget: Rep. John Yarmuth (Ky.)
- Education and Labor: Rep. Bobby Scott (Va.)
- Energy and Commerce: Rep. Frank Pallone (N.J.)
- Financial Services: Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.)
- Foreign Affairs: Rep. Gregory Meeks* (N.Y.)
- Homeland Security: Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.)
- House Administration: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (Calif.)
- Judiciary: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.)
- Natural Resources: Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.)
- Oversight and Reform: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.)
- Rules: Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.)
- Science, Space and Technology: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas)
- Small Business: Rep. Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.)
- Transportation and Infrastructure: Rep. Peter DeFazio (Ore.)
- Veterans’ Affairs: Rep. Mark Takano (Calif.)
- Ways and Means: Rep. Richard Neal (Mass.)
Republicans elected:
- Agriculture: Rep. GT Thompson* (Pa.)
- Appropriations: Rep. Kay Granger (Texas)
- Armed Services: Rep. Mike Rogers* (Ala.)
- Budget: Rep. Jason Smith* (Mo.)
- Education and Labor: Rep. Virginia Foxx (N.C.)
- Energy and Commerce: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers* (Wash.)
- Financial Services: Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.)
- Foreign Affairs: Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas)
- Judiciary: Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio)
- Natural Resources: Rep. Bruce Westerman* (Ark.)
- Oversight and Government Reform: Rep. James Comer (Okla.)
- Science, Space and Technology: Rep. Frank Lucas (Okla.)
- Small Business: Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer* (Mo.)
- Transportation and Infrastructure: Rep. Sam Graves (Mo.)
- Veterans Affairs: Rep. Mike Bost* (Ill.)
- Ways and Means: Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas)
What they're saying: “Our Caucus, the Congress and the nation have been blessed and strengthened by the strategic experience, bold vision and tireless service that these outstanding Members bring to the table,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.
- “With their gavels, our brilliant chairs will harness their diversity of backgrounds and experiences to unify our Caucus as our House Majority, in partnership with the Democratic Biden-Harris Administration, continues to work together to deliver results For The People.”
What to watch: More committee chairs will be named in weeks ahead.
Editor's note: Asterisks indicate new chairs.