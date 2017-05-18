 House leaders worry more meetings secretly recorded - Axios
Featured

House leaders worry more meetings secretly recorded

Evan Vucci / AP

House Republican leadership is agitated after the Washington Post published a transcript from a secret recording of one of the inner-sanctum conversations in the office of Speaker Paul Ryan.

The transcript shows House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy joking with his colleagues that then-candidate Trump and California Republican Dana Rohrabacher were both on the payroll of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The unknown is frustrating," said one senior GOP aide, referring to the possibility that this wasn't the only private leadership conversation that was secretly recorded.

Keep reading ... words

Behind-the-scenes: House leadership sources have pored over the article and are privately discussing theories about where the leak came from:

  • One theory — bolstered by the article's dateline ("Kiev, Ukraine") — is that the Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, or one of his associates, left behind a recording device after meeting earlier that day with Ryan.
  • But of the five senior House GOP sources I've spoken to since the leak, none of them really believe that this leak came from the Ukrainians. Capitol security teams do regular sweeps of leadership offices and my sources aren't aware of recording devices being found.
  • The most widespread theory in House leadership is that the secret recorder and the leaker was Evan McMullin, who as a former leadership aide participated in the June 15 conversation and confirmed the private conversation to the Washington Post. (I am told that the Post, in their back-and-forth with leadership over the story, privately said that the source wasn't McMullin. There's no evidence that he was the leaker and I've reached out to him for comment.)
  • Evidence or not, leadership sources are privately worried that McMullin had a tape on while he sat silently through all of their confidential meetings. They're concerned about what leaks could come next.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump: appointment of special counsel 'divides the country'

Susan Walsh / AP

President Trump held a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Thursday, and faced a series of questions on the White House's ties to Russia:

  • Was the appointment of a special prosecutor the right move, or part of a witch hunt? "I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch hunt and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can only speak for myself, the Russians- zero. I think it divides the country."
  • Did you do anything to impede the investigation into Michael Flynn? "No, no next question."
  • Do you think you've done anything criminal? "I think it's totally ridiculous, everybody says so."
  • On firing Comey: "Director Comey was very unpopular with most people... I also got a very, very strong recommendation form the Deputy Attorney General... when I made that decision I thought it would be a very bipartisan decision."
  • Border wall effectiveness: "Walls work, just ask Israel.... and we have no choice."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump huddles with lawyers day after special counsel named

Susan Walsh / AP

Trump met with his legal team Thursday to discuss the Russia investigation, according to Politico. A White House official told Politico the discussion "centered around the nuts and bolts of how the investigation would work – and how the administration will need to handle the inquiry."

White House Counsel Don McGahn has reportedly been telling Trump to be guarded when talking about the appointment of a special counsel, and informing aides of records retention guidelines.

Context: The meeting came a day after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein blindsided the White House by appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the probe.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Uber appeals ruling keeping self-driving car lawsuit in court

AP

Uber is appealing a federal judge's denial of its request to move a high-profile lawsuit to arbitration, according to new court documents. Waymo filed the lawsuit in late February, claiming Uber had stolen some of its self-driving car secrets

Uber's argument: The case centers around the actions of a former Waymo employee, now working for Uber, whose employment contract included an arbitration clause. The biggest upside to arbitration (for both companies) would be that much of the inner-workings of their self-driving car efforts would remain private.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The chaos & collapsing of the ACA

Susan Walsh / AP

There's growing frustration in the health insurance industry with the way the Trump administration is managing the Affordable Care Act, senior insurance officials described to the LA Times. Here's what they found out:

  • Some insurance companies are planning dramatic premium hikes for Obamacare or exiting the Obamacare marketplaces.
  • State insurance regulators are realizing they can't depend on the Trump administration to do what's needed to run a stable market, like paying for subsidies or enforcing the individual mandate.
Why it matters: Obamacare IS collapsing, but it's not collapsing on it's own as Trump claimed it would. It's collapsing because of Trump. Blue Shield of California CEO Paul Markovich told LA Times, "All this uncertainty is not helpful."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Blackburn bill would extend privacy rules to Google & Facebook

Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marsha Blackburn introduced a bill on Thursday that would apply privacy rules to internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast and web companies such as Google and Facebook. The bill would require the companies to get their users' permission before sharing their sensitive information, including web-browsing history, with advertisers.

Why now?: Congress voted earlier this year to undo the Federal Communications Commission's privacy rules prohibiting ISPs from sharing or selling customer's personal data without their consent. The move led to an outcry from consumers worried that nixing the rules gave big telecom companies the opening to sell user data to the highest bidder without their knowledge.

Why it matters: Using customer data for advertising purposes is at the core of Facebook and Google's digital ad businesses, and ISPs like Verizon and AT&T are also trying to break into the online ad market. Blackburn, who chairs a key House committee overseeing telecom and tech issues, said she wanted both internet providers and web services to be subject to the same rules. "What we know is that when people talk about, 'I don't like pop ups that I get, and I don't like this and I don't like that,' that's activity that comes from the edge providers, not the ISPs," Blackburn told Axios.

Details ... words

Details: Blackburn's proposal differs from the FCC's rules (which she voted to overturn) in two important ways:

  • The legislation would also apply to web companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Snap — known as "edge providers" — which were not subject to the FCC's rules.
  • The Federal Trade Commission (as opposed to the FCC) would be the enforcer of the rules. They would require internet providers and the web firms to make users opt-in to the sharing of "sensitive information" such as the content of communications, "precise" location data and web-browsing and app-usage history, with some exceptions.
But, but, but: It's not clear that the bill has the support it would need to move through Congress, and it currently lacks a corresponding version in the Senate. Supporters of the FCC's privacy rules have said that the FTC doesn't have the telecom expertise to handle the issue. Plus, Google and Facebook opposed the FCC's rules, even though they didn't apply to them — so they aren't likely to look favorably on this bill that extends to their services.

Sound smart: Blackburn's bill shows that the public outcry over the vote to pull back the privacy regulations didn't go unnoticed by Republicans who backed the move.

While Blackburn said she'd wanted to develop privacy legislation before voting to overturn the FCC rules, she said that after that measure "we knew at some point we needed to move forward with what a new structure would be — and I felt the timing was appropriate."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

New video: Erdogan watches DC protestor attack

A new video has emerged showing that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed his bodyguards attack protestors outside of the Turkish Embassy in DC on Tuesday. Erdogan, wearing a red tie, emerges from the car at the 1:13 mark:

Turkey's statement. ... words

And the Turkish Embassy released a statement today, blaming the incident on Kurdish groups and absolving itself of any blame:

"Groups affiliated with the PKK, which the U.S. and Turkey have designated as a terrorist organization, gathered yesterday without permit in Sheridan Circle in the immediate vicinity of the Ambassador's Residence, while the President of Turkey was visiting the Residence. The demonstrators began aggressively provoking Turkish-American citizens who had peacefully assembled to greet the President. The Turkish-Americans responded in self-defense and one of them was seriously injured. The violence and injuries were the result of this unpermitted, provocative demonstration. We hope that, in the future, appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that similar provocative actions causing harm and violence do not occur."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Famed short-seller believes markets have priced in President Pence

John Minchillo / AP

Jim Chanos, the billionaire hedge fund manager known for predicting the collapse of companies like Enron, believes that the financial markets are already factoring in the possibility that President Trump won't make it through his first term.

"I think they're beginning to factor it [Pence] in, that's for sure," Chanos told Axios on Thursday, at the SALT Conference at Vegas' Bellagio Hotel. "The markets are hoping for Vice President Pence to become President... a more stable person being able to enact a Republican agenda."

Keep reading ... words

Market theory: Chanos thinks stocks are unnaturally stable amid unrelenting White House chaos and dysfunction, because investors see an alternate path to getting business-friendly legislation like tax reform. "The odds-makers have Trump even money to last his term," Chanos said. "If the perception was that Trump was going to be staying there I think at this point [the markets] might be worse."

Caveats: Chanos is big Democratic Party fundraiser who shorted Trump's companies in the past, although he did not support Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. It's also worth noting that the markets tanked yesterday, when the prospect of a President Pence hit its peak (so far).

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trey Gowdy expected to replace Jason Chaffetz

Erik Schelzig / AP

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy recently said he "would not be the right person" to replace James Comey as FBI director — perhaps because he's reportedly expected to take Jason Chaffetz's House Oversight Committee chairman position, per Politico.

Why now: Chaffetz is leaving Congress in June and will not seek re-election, as he's reportedly going to assume an on-air role at Fox News. In his absence, the committee will need a new chairman for the high-profile position, and various members of the House Steering Committee panel (which decides the chairmanship) told Politico Gowdy could "easily" win this position.

Why it matters: Gowdy led the investigation into the Benghazi attacks, and if selected as chairman, he would lead the investigation into whether Trump encouraged James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn's possible collusion with Russia.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Facebook hit with another EU sanction

Alessio Jacona / Flickr cc

The EU's competition chief Margrethe Vestager announced Thursday the EU is fining Facebook 110 million euros (roughly $122 million) for giving "incorrect or misleading" information during the Commission's 2014 review of Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp.

Why it matters: Experts have pointed out that Facebook's ability to identify WhatsApp as a lucrative acquisition in 2014 poses an antitrust issue. Facebook's ability to analyze the enormous amounts of data it collects about users online and offline habits helps it make strategic investments that other companies would be unable to assess.

Double whammy: The penalty comes one day after French and Dutch courts ruled that Facebook had violated European data privacy standards. Facebook was sanctioned 150,000 euros as a result.

Keep reading ... words

The details: The EU approved the merger with the understanding that Facebook would not be able to combine WhatsApp's data of over 1 billion users with its' own (and Instagram's) user data. But last year Facebook announced it would use some of WhatsApp's user data to better target ads (Facebook's largest revenue source) and improve user experience. Facebook said in a statement that the errors in its filing were unintentional.

Between the lines: Europe has been coming down hard on American tech companies violating privacy and antitrust laws, a sign of changing attitudes toward U.S. tech giants trying to penetrate and profit in those markets.

Our thought bubble: These fines are a slap on the wrist for Facebook, a company that makes roughly $27 billion annually in revenue. But the increased scrutiny means Facebook has to tread carefully as it tries to expand its business model in Europe, forcing Facebook to instead focus its revenue growth on emerging markets. Next to the U.S., however, Europe is Facebook's largest revenue driver.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

James Comey and Bob Mueller's long history

Carolyn Kaster / AP; J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Politico Magazine looked at the long history between James Comey and Bob Mueller, the "straight arrow" who will now serve as the government's special counsel for the Russia investigation. The two have held the same jobs — FBI director and deputy attorney general — and Comey regards Mueller as something of a mentor.

The money quote: "It is as if, after having an unrelated disagreement over movie trivia in a bar, Trump has challenged Usain Bolt to a 100-yard dash or John Cena to a cage match to the death," writes Politico's Garrett Graff.
Keep reading ... words

Worth reading: The entire saga of how Mueller and Comey prevented an incapacitated Attorney General John Ashcroft from authorizing a covert government surveillance program (that they believed was unconstitutional) from his hospital bed.

A look at Mueller: He fastidiously wore a starched white shirt each day as FBI director as a "recognizable [totem] of the past" to "help agents understand it was still the same FBI."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

McCaskill: Rosenstein knew Comey was out before memo

Jeff Roberson / AP

After emerging from an all-Senate briefing from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Senator Claire McCaskill told reporters Rosenstein "knew Comey was going to be removed prior to writing the memo."

Why it matters: The White House originally said Rosenstein's memo recommending Comey be fired was what convinced Trump to make the move. Trump has since said the decision was his alone, but this indicates that everyone from Sean Spicer to Mike Pence was either misinformed, or intentionally misleading.

Nature of investigation: Senator Lindsey Graham: "It was a counter intel investigation before, now it seems to me now to be a criminal investigation."

  • Richard Blumenthal confirmed, "Mueller is doing a criminal investigation...an investigation of criminal allegations...including possible obstruction of justice," and when asked if Trump himself was under criminal investigation said "no."
Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios