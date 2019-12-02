The House Judiciary Committee on Monday released the names of the four legal scholars who will serve as witnesses for its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The big picture: The hearing will focus on the constitutional grounds for impeachment and will examine whether President Trump's actions toward Ukraine qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors. Trump's lawyers said in a letter Monday that they will not participate in the hearing, but left open the possibility that they will send counsel to represent the president in future hearings that center on the actual substance of the Ukraine allegations.