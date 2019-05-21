House Judiciary Committee subpoenas Hope Hicks

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed former White House communications director Hope Hicks for documents and testimony related to its investigation into possible obstruction of justice and public corruption by the Trump administration.

Details: The subpoena requests that Hicks produce documents by June 4 and appear before the committee on June 19. The committee also subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn's chief of staff Annie Donaldson, whose notes are prominently featured in the Mueller report, to appear on June 24.