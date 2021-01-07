House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

What they're saying: "For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office," the letter, led by Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), reads.

"President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our democracy and carry out the duties of the office."

Context: In his speech before the riot on Capitol Hill, Trump encouraged his supporters to "walk down Pennsylvania Avenue" and "go to the Capitol" to give "weak" Republicans "the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

