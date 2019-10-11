House Democrats: White House blocking witnesses is obstruction

Following former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's Friday testimony, the 3 House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine said they subpoenaed the ambassador after the White House, through the State Department, directed her not to testify.

The big picture: The White House has refused to comply with House investigations into whether Trump jeopardized national security by allegedly pressing Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine.