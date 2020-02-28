29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats lose appeal to force McGahn testimony

Axios

Photo: Alex Wong / Staff

Democrats in the House lost an appeal to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena, Politico was the first to report.

Why it matters: McGahn was seen as a crucial witness in the House investigation into whether President Trump tried to obstruct the Mueller inquiry. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 on Friday that it did not have the authority to resolve the dispute between the executive and legislative branches.

Alayna Treene

Senate approves trial resolution, teeing up final impeachment vote

The Senate approved a new organizing resolution along party lines Friday night that sets up a final vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump next Wednesday afternoon.

What's next: The Senate is now adjourned until 11 a.m. on Monday, at which point House managers and Trump's counsel will be given two hours each for closing arguments.

Orion Rummler

Schiff: Bolton refused to give sworn statement on Ukraine to House Democrats

Bolton addresses reporters in the White House. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton "refused" to submit a sworn affidavit "describing what he observed in terms of the president's Ukraine misconduct" to House Democrats after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Nadler said Wednesday it is "likely" House Democrats will subpoena Bolton and continue investigations into Trump's hold on military aid to Ukraine. Schiff told "The Rachel Maddow Show" that no decision had been made to subpoena Bolton.

Sam Baker

Appeals court rules against Trump's Medicaid work requirements

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump administration violated federal law by allowing red states to impose work requirements on their Medicaid programs, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The court said the administration had not properly justified its decision, and that it was out of step with Medicaid's statutory goals.

What's next: The most likely next step is an appeal to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the administration has not won a single favorable ruling in lawsuits over what had once looked like one of its most significant health care policies.

