House Democrats prepare new $2.4 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Liz Lynch/Getty Images

House Democrats are preparing a slimmed-down coronavirus relief proposal focused on unemployment and direct payments that would cost roughly $2.4 trillion.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans have been deadlocked in negotiations for more aid despite CARES Act funds expiring over the summer.

The state of play: The bill would include unemployment insurance, direct payments, small-business loan funding and aid for airlines. The price tag is about $1 trillion less than the House's previous plan.

What they're saying: Currently, there are no specific plans to bring the bill to the floor and there is no deadline, Rep. Steny Hoyer said Thursday.

  • “I don’t have an expectation at this point in time, because our focus is we want to get a deal or an agreement with Mnuchin and the Senate because we want a bill passed and signed so that’s what our focus is — trying to get an agreement before we go home," Hoyer said.
  • House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said: "I think we’re headed towards a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and until we defeat the virus, you’re not going to have full economic recovery."

The other side: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.) called the bill's introduction "a waste of time."

  • "[Pelosi] could pass, 10 more partisan bills. That won't get us closer to helping these small businesses and families. It's just another wasted exercise."

House Democrats and Trump admin strike deal to avert government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday passed legislation to fund the government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 359-57.

Why it matters: The bill's passage comes shortly after House Democrats and the Trump administration struck an agreement on the short-term legislation, averting the threat of a government shutdown when funding expires in eight days.

Jayapal: Paycheck Recovery Act could be "automatic stabilizer" in crises

Axios' Felix Salmon (left) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Axios

The Paycheck Recovery Act could serve as an "automatic stabilizer" in future unemployment crises like the coronavirus pandemic by offering direct grants to affected businesses, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), said Wednesday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Under Jayapal's proposal, which has bipartisan support and is under consideration in the House Financial Services Committee, the federal government would subsidize the benefits and salaries of qualified workers if unemployment hits 7% or higher. The intent is to limit the number of people filing jobless claims.

The child care tax on America's economy

Child care in the U.S. is in crisis, which makes it much harder for the American economy to recover — as providers struggle to stay in business and parents wrestle with work.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the problems and what can be done to solve them, with Vox senior reporter Anna North.

