House Democrats are preparing a slimmed-down coronavirus relief proposal focused on unemployment and direct payments that would cost roughly $2.4 trillion.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans have been deadlocked in negotiations for more aid despite CARES Act funds expiring over the summer.

The state of play: The bill would include unemployment insurance, direct payments, small-business loan funding and aid for airlines. The price tag is about $1 trillion less than the House's previous plan.

What they're saying: Currently, there are no specific plans to bring the bill to the floor and there is no deadline, Rep. Steny Hoyer said Thursday.

“I don’t have an expectation at this point in time, because our focus is we want to get a deal or an agreement with Mnuchin and the Senate because we want a bill passed and signed so that’s what our focus is — trying to get an agreement before we go home," Hoyer said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said: "I think we’re headed towards a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and until we defeat the virus, you’re not going to have full economic recovery."

The other side: Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.) called the bill's introduction "a waste of time."