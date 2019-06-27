House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her caucus Thursday that Democrats "will reluctantly pass the Senate bill" to appropriate humanitarian aid for migrants and provide funding for additional security measures at the southern border.
"The children come first. At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available. Therefore, we will not engage in the same disrespectful behavior that the Senate did in ignoring our priorities. In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill. As we pass the Senate bill, we will do so with a Battle Cry as to how we go forward to protect children in a way that truly honors their dignity and worth."