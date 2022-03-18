House passes bill to ban race-based hair discrimination

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The House on Friday passed a legislation aimed at banning racial discrimination related to hairstyles with a 235-189 vote.

Driving the news: Introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act prohibits "discrimination based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin."

The hairstyles mentioned in the legislation include those "in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros."

What she's saying: "Natural Black hair is often deemed ‘unprofessional’ simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards," Coleman said in a statement.

"Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people. I’m proud to have played a part to ensure that we end discrimination against people for how their hair grows out of their head."

The big picture: Black women are more likely to be sent home from work due to their hair, Axios' Russell Contreras reported in 2020, citing a 2019 Dove survey.

The survey found that 80% of Black women say they have changed their natural hair to fit in their workplaces.

Zoom in: 15 states and 30 cities have passed similar bills aimed at stopping race-based discrimination, according to Coleman's office. In 2019, California became the first state to ban discrimination on the basis of natural hair styles.

What to watch: The bill now heads to the Senate.

The bill had previously passed the House in 2020, but it stalled in the Senate.

