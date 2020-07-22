1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House approves conservation bill with Trump's support

President Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House approved the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday, setting aside $900 million in federal oil and gas revenues for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, The Hill reports.

Why it matters: The bipartisan legislation comes with President Trump's support, even though he previously proposed cutting LWCF's budget by roughly 97%, The Hill notes. His reversal comes as the 2020 election inches closer.

  • Given that the bill passed the Senate last month, the legislation now awaits Trump’s signature.
  • The LWCF was permanently authorized last year, but its funding was never made certain.
  • The bill will also allocate billions of dollars to address a maintenance backlog at national parks over the course of five years.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Amy Harder: Conservation funding and support for national parks has always evaded the partisan acrimony that has plagued the related issues of climate change and energy, largely because the former doesn't require fundamental changes to the way our economy and energy systems run, as the latter does.

What we're watching: Expect Trump, and Republicans in tight reelection campaigns like Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), to cite this as a GOP victory on the environment, despite it being a decidedly bipartisan effort.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,077,182 — Total deaths: 620,257 — Total recoveries — 8,588,757Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 8 p.m. ET: 3,955,860 — Total deaths: 142,942 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

